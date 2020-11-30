Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 29,700 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.21% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 87,222 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 143.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,009 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $1,979,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $39.46 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZION. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

