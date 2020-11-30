Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 25,200 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.45% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $17,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 151.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $3,065,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 200.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 497,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after acquiring an additional 332,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 119,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,793,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,791.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.55 per share, with a total value of $447,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,516,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,391,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,038,581 and have sold 93,097 shares worth $7,218,883. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHVN. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $91.36 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.52.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

