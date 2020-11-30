Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,038,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,703 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of GE stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.76. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

