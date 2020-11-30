Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 1,403.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.27% of Axon Enterprise worth $15,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAXN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 135,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,443,000 after buying an additional 393,252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $125.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -190.23 and a beta of 0.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $130.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.15.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 12,800 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,978 shares of company stock valued at $11,722,442. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AAXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

