Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,816,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $242.72 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $247.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.71. The company has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.96.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

