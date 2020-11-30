Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 5,059 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1,924.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,132,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 410,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,505,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.23.

Shares of SYK opened at $232.81 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $242.51. The stock has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

