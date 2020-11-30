Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,200 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Shares of MU opened at $64.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

