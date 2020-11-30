Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.30% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 43.2% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 63,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,210 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at $5,242,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 363,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,145,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.33.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $152.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.08 and a 200-day moving average of $115.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $82.08 and a 12-month high of $210.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $110.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

