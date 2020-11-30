Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) & Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Head to Head Analysis

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Grown Rogue International and Agilysys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A Agilysys 0 2 3 0 2.60

Agilysys has a consensus price target of $32.25, suggesting a potential downside of 16.08%. Given Agilysys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agilysys is more favorable than Grown Rogue International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Agilysys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International -119.45% -2,671.00% 966.57% Agilysys -16.61% -28.60% -13.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Agilysys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $3.92 million 2.32 -$9.30 million N/A N/A Agilysys $160.76 million 5.64 -$34.07 million ($1.47) -26.14

Grown Rogue International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agilysys.

Risk and Volatility

Grown Rogue International has a beta of -617.83, meaning that its stock price is 61,883% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilysys has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agilysys beats Grown Rogue International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. It offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; flower pre-rolls; vape cartridges; concentrates; and chocolate edibles. It also engages in real estate and intellectual property activities. The company sells its products directly to dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience. It also provides technical software support, maintenance, and subscription services; and professional services. Agilysys, Inc. offers its solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

