Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) CEO Sells $283,007.07 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $283,007.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE GPI opened at $121.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.23. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $136.35.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $284,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 16.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 41.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPI. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.