Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,847 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.18% of The Progressive worth $96,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 27.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in The Progressive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 205,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after buying an additional 20,057 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in The Progressive by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in The Progressive by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,802,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

NYSE:PGR opened at $88.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.93 and a 200 day moving average of $88.17. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other The Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,653,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,269.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,670 shares of company stock valued at $11,742,637 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

