Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 69,493 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,409,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,493 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Raytheon Technologies worth $79,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 798.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 252,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 224,557 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

RTX opened at $73.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

