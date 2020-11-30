Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 26,305 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,305 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.74% of Restaurant Brands International worth $121,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,019,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77,508 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $1,595,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 221,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 25,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 1,200 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $69,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,320.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,772,529 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $58.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

