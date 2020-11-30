Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 26,278 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,278 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.29% of The Allstate worth $81,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $2,643,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 8.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 11.2% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.27.

Shares of ALL opened at $104.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

