Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 21,460 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,460 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.20% of Biogen worth $85,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Biogen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 76,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Biogen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 30,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $243.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.29.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.90.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.