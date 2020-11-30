Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 134,694 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,974,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134,694 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 4.44% of O-I Glass worth $74,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 44.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

OI stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. Equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OI shares. ValuEngine downgraded O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UFS downgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.09.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

