Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 29.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,740 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 86,271 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $84,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,805 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $229.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.53 and a 200 day moving average of $263.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $197.47 and a one year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.