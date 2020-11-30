Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 899,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,587 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $80,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,954,000 after acquiring an additional 66,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,762,000 after acquiring an additional 794,449 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,477,000 after acquiring an additional 900,744 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,225,000 after acquiring an additional 510,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,781,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,659,000 after purchasing an additional 181,421 shares during the period. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,592.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,371,635. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABC opened at $103.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABC. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.90.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

