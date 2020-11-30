Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,749 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $76,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,705,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,000 shares of company stock worth $13,273,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

AMD stock opened at $87.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.19. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

