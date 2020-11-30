Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,134 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $128,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 480,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $94,647,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 120,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,646,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

NYSE:UNP opened at $205.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.27. The stock has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $211.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

