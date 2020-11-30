Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 54,081 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,081 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of Intuit worth $101,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $1,318,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,073,078. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $354.24 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $377.15. The firm has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.66.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $355.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.28.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

