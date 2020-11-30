Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 445,933 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,933 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.21% of Prologis worth $118,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 191.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $100.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.56.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

