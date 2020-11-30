Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 353,348 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 478,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 353,348 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $78,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth $60,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth $201,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 89.1% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

NYSE UE opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. Equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.20 to $9.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.