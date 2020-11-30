Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 2,825,130 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 250.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $83,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,159 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 111.3% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,087,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $75.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

