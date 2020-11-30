Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 166,600 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,103,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $79,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 171,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 52,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 33,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $103.87 on Monday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.97.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.