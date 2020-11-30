Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,493 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Raytheon Technologies worth $79,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,883,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 394,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,888,000. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE:RTX opened at $73.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.79. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.