Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174,120 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $96,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,620,387,000 after acquiring an additional 298,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,765,096,000 after acquiring an additional 898,371 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,449,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,493 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,812,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,326,000 after purchasing an additional 89,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

NYSE:ED opened at $77.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.45. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

