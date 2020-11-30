Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375,740 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,271 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $84,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mirova increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $229.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

