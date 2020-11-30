Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $98.49 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of 3M worth $98,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth $43,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 250.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $176.00 on Monday. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The stock has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.18 and a 200 day moving average of $160.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

