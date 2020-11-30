Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $90.01 Million Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,638,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 383,339 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 1.03% of Pembina Pipeline worth $90,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $1,355,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 136,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $522,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $26.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $40.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 94.50%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

