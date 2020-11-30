Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $86.63 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,595,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,450 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $86,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,515,000 after acquiring an additional 744,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,753,000 after buying an additional 826,060 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,742,000 after buying an additional 81,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mondelez International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,942,000 after buying an additional 774,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,133,000 after buying an additional 55,617 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $57.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

