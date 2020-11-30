Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $85.39 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 161.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,854 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.34% of Equinix worth $85,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Equinix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $700.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $769.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $741.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $824.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.68.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,691,906.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total transaction of $191,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,555 shares of company stock valued at $12,223,358 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

