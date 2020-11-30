Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $78.43 Million Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 266,246 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 1.11% of SEI Investments worth $78,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEIC. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 57,306 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SEI Investments by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $55.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.46. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $424.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.73 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $565,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,546,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,742. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley downgraded SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

