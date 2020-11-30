Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $78.34 Million Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 282.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,348 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.41% of Urban Edge Properties worth $78,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UE stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.62. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UE. ValuEngine raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $9.20 to $9.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

