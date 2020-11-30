Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $74.39 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 122.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,316 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.41% of Electronic Arts worth $74,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,689,788,000 after purchasing an additional 592,297 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,608,593,000 after purchasing an additional 238,082 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,390,019 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,702,000 after purchasing an additional 38,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,382 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $355,133,000 after acquiring an additional 284,703 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $278,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,933.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,991 shares of company stock valued at $68,254,006 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA stock opened at $124.84 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Truist cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

