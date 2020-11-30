Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $74.39 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 122.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 649,316 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.41% of Electronic Arts worth $74,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,689,788,000 after purchasing an additional 592,297 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,608,593,000 after purchasing an additional 238,082 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,390,019 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,702,000 after purchasing an additional 38,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,382 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $355,133,000 after purchasing an additional 284,703 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 546,991 shares of company stock worth $68,254,006 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

Shares of EA opened at $124.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.