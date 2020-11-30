Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $100.70 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 623,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,877 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $100,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $169.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.77. The stock has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

