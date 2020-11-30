Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,429,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 43,901 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.28% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $85,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 246,064 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 51.1% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $42,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WBA opened at $39.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $59.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

