Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 383,938 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.21% of Thomson Reuters worth $78,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 141,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,516,000 after purchasing an additional 293,831 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

TRI opened at $79.86 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.45.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

