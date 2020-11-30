Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 66,749 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $76,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,629,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $769,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,888 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,532,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,720,000 after acquiring an additional 841,525 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $720,302,000 after acquiring an additional 287,026 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,269,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,318,000 after acquiring an additional 309,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,626,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,376,000 after acquiring an additional 519,900 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $87.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $94.28. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.33.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 788,745 shares in the company, valued at $62,705,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,273,050 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

