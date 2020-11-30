Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,278 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.29% of The Allstate worth $81,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 174.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,026 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $171,631,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,578,325,000 after buying an additional 1,070,033 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 410.9% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,199,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after buying an additional 964,492 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 42.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,257,000 after buying an additional 804,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $104.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.64. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.