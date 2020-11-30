Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,460 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.20% of Biogen worth $85,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 236.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 76,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 16.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 9.9% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.90.

Biogen stock opened at $243.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

