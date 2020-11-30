Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 189,854 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 161.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,854 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Equinix were worth $85,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,923,250,000 after acquiring an additional 69,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,110,803,000 after purchasing an additional 140,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equinix by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 230.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,406,000 after purchasing an additional 818,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equinix by 11.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,462,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.68.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total value of $191,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,662.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total transaction of $64,488.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,182,243.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,555 shares of company stock valued at $12,223,358. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $700.52 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $769.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $741.08.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

