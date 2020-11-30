Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 627,663 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.41% of ServiceNow worth $86,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 56,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,270,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $529.00 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $537.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.56.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $13,130,577.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,532 shares of company stock valued at $31,658,939. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

