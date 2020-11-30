Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1,402.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,052,277 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 2.75% of Booking worth $128,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 42.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Booking by 75.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Booking by 52.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 35 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,066.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,839.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,739.81. The company has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,128.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $45.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,829.04.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

