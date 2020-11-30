Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 39,102 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.47% of AutoZone worth $75,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 11.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,678,550. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,119.24 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,152.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,155.33.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.65.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

