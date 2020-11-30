Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 268,442 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 129.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,442 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.17% of Lockheed Martin worth $78,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $371.75 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.41. The company has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.