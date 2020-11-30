Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 166,600 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 166,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $79,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 239.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $103.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $109.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 91.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

