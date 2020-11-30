Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 120,773 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,981,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,773 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.66% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $140,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,353,000 after buying an additional 3,179,722 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $125,129,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,897 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 114.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,406,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,871,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,724,000 after purchasing an additional 742,686 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $38.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

