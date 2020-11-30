Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 117,587 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 899,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,587 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $80,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.90.

ABC opened at $103.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $548,379.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,592.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,635 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

